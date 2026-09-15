'Ask what you can contribute to nation, not what it can do for you': Sitharaman to Gen Z, Gen Alpha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked the Gen Z and Gen Alpha to take up leadership roles and put the nation’s interests first, asking young graduates to focus on what they could contribute to the country rather than what they could expect from it.

Addressing the 36th convocation of Dr M G R Educational & Research Institute in Chennai, Sitharaman said the country was ready to listen to the aspirations of young people but they must also shoulder responsibility and fulfil their civic duties.

"Whether you call yourselves Gen Z or Gen Alpha, we are all ready to listen to what you have to say. But you must reflect on what is happening around you, what your role is, and what can be achieved for the country through you," she said.

Urging the graduating students to assume leadership in their respective fields, she said, "Take up leadership. You must lead, and you must put the country first. Only if the country remains secure and strong will we have a home to live in. We should never give up our country."

Sitharaman cited ongoing conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and unrest in the Middle East, to underline the importance of national security and stability. She said India had maintained macroeconomic stability despite global uncertainties and recorded 7.8 per cent economic growth, attributing this resilience to the political leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting opportunities for young professionals, Sitharaman said Tamil Nadu had emerged as a major industrial and technology hub. She cited the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam corridor as a global centre for automobile manufacturing and smartphone exports.

She said Tamil Nadu had around 350 Global Capability Centres, nearly 10 per cent of the national total. Coimbatore alone has about 80 GCCs employing 12,000 professionals, while Madurai and Tiruchirappalli were also witnessing rapid growth of such clusters.

Sitharaman also highlighted provisions in the Union Budget for setting up working women's hostels in every district to support women's participation in the workforce, particularly those pursuing STEM education.

Quoting from the Thirukkural, she advised the graduates to remain humble, avoid arrogance and approach challenges with patience and without a sense of victimhood.

(With inputs from PTI)