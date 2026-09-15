Canted turnout technology could help Vande Bharat trains go faster in Keralam

LUCKNOW: Keralam's sharp three- and four-degree railway curves limit the speed of Vande Bharat trains, but technologies such as canted turnouts could help trains negotiate some constrained locations faster without major changes to the existing alignment, according to senior officials at the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in Lucknow.

The assessment is significant because RDSO is the Railways' technical arm responsible for research, design and development, technical standards and specifications, as well as technical advice on railway infrastructure and operations.

As a train negotiates a curve, it experiences greater centrifugal force. To keep the ride safe and comfortable, the train's speed must be reduced. "A canted turnout is a track arrangement in which the outer rail is raised slightly at the turnout, helping trains negotiate the curve more smoothly and at higher speeds," Amit Srivastava, Executive Director (Research), RDSO, told TNIE

Explaining the improvement such changes can bring, Srivastava said earlier, the permissible speed in sharp curves was 15 kmph. "We improved it to 30 kmph, and now we are working towards 45 kmph." the official said.

But turnouts are only part of the challenge. For substantially higher speeds, the more effective solution is to make the curve itself more gradual by increasing its radius. That, however, can mean shifting the entire track alignment.