Chandigarh Diary | ED lets IAS officer exit through the backdoor

SAD uses Apple’s new launch to target AAP

With the 2027 Punjab assembly elections less than five months away, the political slugfest in the state has found a new prop, Apple’s new foldable iphone. SAD used the launch of the new phone to take a dig at the ruling AAP. In a post on X, Akali Dal tagged a video of the new phone and wrote, “Just like #Iphone’s new foldable phone, you all will be folded and sent packing out of Punjab—for peddling fake news; for expanding drug trade; for making Punjab indebted; for 5 crore of corruption deals and for the murder of innocents like Gulzar Singh!’’

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com