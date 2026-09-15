Chhattisgarh discom disconnects power to government departments over Rs 3000 crore dues

RAIPUR: In a major crackdown against mounting electricity dues and non-compliance with smart prepaid metering, the state power distribution company (Discom) has begun disconnecting power lines to delinquent government departments across Chhattisgarh.

Over a single week, electricity supply to 747 government offices was severed across various districts, sending bureaucratic circles into a scramble.

The immediate action yielded swift results, compelling 417 of the affected offices to promptly clear their arrears, recovering Rs 4.43 crore into the power distribution utility’s accounts. The 747 disconnected connections collectively owed Rs 12.83 crore, with several offices failing to pay their bills for months, and in some cases, extending past an entire year.

Across the state, government departments have accumulated pending electricity bills exceeding Rs 3,000 crore, with several agencies defaulting on payments for over two years, officials said.

The Urban Administration and Development Department tops the list of defaulters with unpaid bills exceeding Rs 1,200 crore. Other major defaulters owing crores of rupees include the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Public Health Engineering (PHE), School Education, Forest, Health, and Scheduled Caste Welfare departments.

The enforcement drive also stems from administrative compulsion under the Central Government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Under this scheme, the next installment of central funds remains frozen until state government offices systematically clear their overdue power bills.

Despite 80% of government connections having been upgraded with smart meters, departments have shown little interest in shifting to the mandatory prepaid format. Although the discom announced that government smart meters would switch to prepaid mode starting August 1, most offices have dragged their feet, with merely Rs 1.5 crore received in prepayments so far. Even with an option provided to clear arrears in installments alongside prepaid recharges, departments have consistently ignored reminders, forcing the discom management to resort to widespread disconnections.