Differences emerge in Ladakh leadership over MHA talks, hill council polls

SRINAGAR: Differences have emerged within Ladakh's political leadership after the September 9 talks with Union Home Ministry officials, with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) threatening fresh agitation while two senior Leh leaders have backed immediate elections to the autonomous hill councils.

Former Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Chief Executive Councillor Rigzin Spalbar and former MLA and ex-Ladakh Buddhist Association president Tsering Samphel welcomed the outcome of the talks and urged all stakeholders not to derail the dialogue process.

They also welcomed the notification for constituting autonomous hill councils in all seven districts of Ladakh and urged the UT administration and the Centre to begin preparations for elections.

“We wholeheartedly welcome the notification issued for the constitution of LAHDCs in all 7 districts of Ladakh,” they said, calling for elections to be held at the earliest.

Opposing the proposed padyatra and protest in Leh, Spalbar and Samphel said such action could weaken Ladakh's negotiating position while discussions with the Centre were underway.

They appealed to the LAB and KDA leadership to adhere to the agreement reached on May 22 and continue pursuing the agreed issues.