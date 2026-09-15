Differences emerge in Ladakh leadership over MHA talks, hill council polls

SRINAGAR: Differences have emerged within Ladakh's political leadership after the September 9 talks with Union Home Ministry officials, with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) threatening fresh agitation while two senior Leh leaders have backed immediate elections to the autonomous hill councils.
Former Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Chief Executive Councillor Rigzin Spalbar and former MLA and ex-Ladakh Buddhist Association president Tsering Samphel welcomed the outcome of the talks and urged all stakeholders not to derail the dialogue process.
They also welcomed the notification for constituting autonomous hill councils in all seven districts of Ladakh and urged the UT administration and the Centre to begin preparations for elections.
“We wholeheartedly welcome the notification issued for the constitution of LAHDCs in all 7 districts of Ladakh,” they said, calling for elections to be held at the earliest.
Opposing the proposed padyatra and protest in Leh, Spalbar and Samphel said such action could weaken Ladakh's negotiating position while discussions with the Centre were underway.
They appealed to the LAB and KDA leadership to adhere to the agreement reached on May 22 and continue pursuing the agreed issues.
Earlier, former MP and former LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang had described the September 9 meeting as a positive development and urged the LAB and KDA to build on the progress made during the talks instead of returning to protests.
The LAB and KDA, however, expressed disappointment with the talks, saying they failed to make substantive progress on an elected UT-level body and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.
LAB chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook termed the meeting “very disappointing”, saying MHA officials only reiterated the minutes of the May 22 meeting without offering any forward movement.
He said the LAB and KDA had expected a concrete draft proposal outlining the structure and powers of the proposed UT-level body.
KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili said the delegation had travelled to New Delhi expecting a draft detailing the proposed institutional framework and powers.
Climate activist and LAB leader Sonam Wangchuk said nothing new was offered during the talks and maintained that elections to the seven hill councils should not be held until a decision is taken on an elected UT-level body.
Wangchuk warned of renewed agitation, including a proposed padyatra from September 19 to 24, if the government fails to provide assurances on Ladakh's demands.
The LAB and KDA had earlier postponed their Kargil-to-Leh padyatra, scheduled to begin on September 10, in view of the talks in New Delhi.
The contrasting positions have exposed differences within Ladakh's political leadership over the way forward.