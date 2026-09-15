‘For common cause’: Important SC verdicts and case summaries now available in Hindi

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday announced the launch of ‘Hindi Jan Soochna Seva’, a new Hindi-language public information service to make justice more inclusive and accessible.

The summaries or the important judgements and orders of the top court will be delivered to the people. Apart from this, a daily Hindi audio and video bulletin of around 15 to 30 minutes will also be released. It will also contain the official link to the concerned judgement.

In a release, the SC said the aim of this initiative is to make legal information easily available for common people. Along with simple language, audio and video will be useful for those who find it difficult to read or understand the lengthy legal documents. It is being started especially for the convenience of common people, litigants and persons with disabilities.

It is often seen that the court judgements and orders are very long and in legal language, which makes it difficult for an aam aadmi (common man) to understand these; hence, the new Hindi Jan Soochna Seva is being started. Going forward, this service will also be started in other Indian languages too.