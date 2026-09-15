Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat backs aide after ED raid, dares agencies to probe his tenure

DEHRADUN: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat has come out in support of his long-time personal assistant Chandan Singh Jeena following Enforcement Directorate action at the latter’s residence, describing him as an “honest and loyal” associate.
Rawat, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to relinquish two organisational responsibilities assigned to him by the Congress since the ED action, termed the raid “unfortunate” and challenged investigating agencies to scrutinise decisions taken during his tenure as chief minister.
“Chandan Singh Jeena was only a small functionary in the government machinery. Raiding his house is deeply unfortunate,” Rawat said in a social media post.
Referring to recruitment-related decisions during the Congress government, Rawat said meetings concerning the Public Service Commission and the Subordinate Services Selection Commission were generally held either at the chief minister’s or secretary’s level.
“We had made it clear that any communication or suggestion from the government should be routed through the principal secretary of the personnel department,” he said, asserting that his administration had always respected the autonomy of constitutional and statutory institutions.
Rawat dared the Central probe agencies to examine his three-year tenure as chief minister. He claimed that files relating to several decisions had already been scrutinised twice.
“I request them to examine those files once again and discover my so-called treasure,” the veteran Congress leader said.
Defending Jeena, Rawat said the aide had been associated with him since 1991 and worked tirelessly during his years in key political positions.
“He was available round the clock and discharged his duties with loyalty and honesty. There was never a time when he was not paid his salary,” Rawat said.
The former chief minister also explained the circumstances surrounding funds received during his recent treatment in Delhi-NCR. He said he had sought financial assistance from well-wishers to meet household expenses, staff salaries, electricity bills and rent for his temporary residence in Defence Colony.
Rawat said associates from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi also contributed towards his treatment while he was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram.
“When I returned from the hospital to my temporary residence, I had Rs 12 lakh with me. Depositing and reconciling such contributions in accounts takes time,” he said.
Rawat maintained that people had supported him because of his decades of public service. Despite contesting numerous elections and spending years in politics, he claimed he had accumulated little personal wealth but had never lacked help from supporters.
Speaking candidly to TNIE, Rawat said, “Throughout my political career, I have never accepted money for granting anyone a political position or as a service charge for getting work done.”
Reiterating his challenge, Rawat asked the government to constitute a commission and investigate his entire chief ministerial tenure. He also appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to examine the issue carefully and draw their own conclusions.