Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat backs aide after ED raid, dares agencies to probe his tenure

DEHRADUN: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat has come out in support of his long-time personal assistant Chandan Singh Jeena following Enforcement Directorate action at the latter’s residence, describing him as an “honest and loyal” associate.

Rawat, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to relinquish two organisational responsibilities assigned to him by the Congress since the ED action, termed the raid “unfortunate” and challenged investigating agencies to scrutinise decisions taken during his tenure as chief minister.

“Chandan Singh Jeena was only a small functionary in the government machinery. Raiding his house is deeply unfortunate,” Rawat said in a social media post.

Referring to recruitment-related decisions during the Congress government, Rawat said meetings concerning the Public Service Commission and the Subordinate Services Selection Commission were generally held either at the chief minister’s or secretary’s level.

“We had made it clear that any communication or suggestion from the government should be routed through the principal secretary of the personnel department,” he said, asserting that his administration had always respected the autonomy of constitutional and statutory institutions.

Rawat dared the Central probe agencies to examine his three-year tenure as chief minister. He claimed that files relating to several decisions had already been scrutinised twice.