Four dead, 18 test positive in Nainital district as H1N1 surge in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A surge in swine flu cases across Uttarakhand’s Kumaon division has put health authorities on alert, with four patients dying and 18 testing positive for the H1N1 virus at hospitals in Nainital district.

Health officials said samples from 127 suspected patients have been collected so far. Of these, 18 tested positive, with the largest number of cases reported among residents of Nainital district.

Five patients are from other districts, including Almora, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar, while two are residents of other states. The patients were admitted to different hospitals across Nainital district for treatment.

Nainital Chief Medical Officer Dr Rashmi Pant said four H1N1-infected patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in the district had died. Two of them were residents of Nainital, while the other two belonged to Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts.

“In view of the swine flu cases, all hospitals in the district have been directed to remain alert and maintain the necessary medical preparedness,” Dr Pant said. “Oxygen-supported beds have also been reserved to ensure timely treatment for patients.”

The admission of patients from neighbouring districts and other states has increased pressure on Nainital’s healthcare facilities. The health department is closely monitoring hospital preparedness, the availability of medicines and the condition of infected patients.

Hospitals have been instructed to ensure immediate access to oxygen and other essential medical support whenever required.

The department has also urged residents not to ignore persistent symptoms. Officials said cough, fever, cold-like symptoms or breathing difficulty lasting more than seven days should not be dismissed as a routine viral infection.

People experiencing such symptoms have been advised to visit the nearest health centre or hospital for medical examination. Those who have come into contact with an infected person have also been asked to exercise caution.

“Early testing and timely treatment are critical to preventing complications and limiting the spread of infection,” a health department official said.

State health department data indicate that more than 30 swine flu-related deaths were recorded in Uttarakhand between 2019 and 2026. The sharpest increases were reported in 2019 and during the current year.

The state witnessed its most severe H1N1 outbreak in 2019, when more than 21 people died within the first two months of the year. The virus has again gained ground during August and September 2026.

Recent departmental reports show that four deaths have been recorded in Nainital district alone, while the season’s statewide toll, including deaths in Dehradun and other districts, has crossed five.