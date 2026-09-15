Four Punjab-origin Indians deported from Canada over extortion links; 111 removed this year

CHANDIGARH: Four Indian-origin nationals from Punjab have been deported from Canada by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) over their alleged involvement in extortion-related activities. So far this year, Canada has removed 111 foreign nationals, with 188 removal orders issued on various inadmissibility grounds.

Meanwhile, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) stated that “financially vulnerable, young male, Indian nationals in Canada on study permits” are being used as foot soldiers by gangs.

A statement issued by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) stated that, in four recent cases, these individuals were found inadmissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) for links to criminal organisations or serious criminality. This illustrates CBSA’s ongoing efforts to identify and remove individuals linked to extortion and organised criminal schemes in Canada.

The CBSA said that Palwinder Singh, a foreign national linked to an extortion-related shooting in the fall of 2025, was removed from Canada after the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB) found him inadmissible under IRPA for being a member of a criminal organisation linked to extortion-related violence.

Jasmer Singh, a foreign national convicted in Canada of forcible confinement, was found inadmissible for serious criminality under IRPA. He was issued a deportation order and removed from Canada.

“Amitoz Bajwa, a foreign national, was removed from Canada after the IRB found him inadmissible under IRPA for being a member of an organisation engaged in a pattern of criminal activity. He was also linked to firearms-related activity and an extortion-related shooting.

“Sahibjot Singh, a foreign national linked to an organisation engaged in a pattern of criminal activity, was found inadmissible under IRPA by the IRB. Singh acknowledged committing offences that formed part of the organisation’s pattern of criminal activity. He was subsequently removed from Canada,” it read.