Four Punjab-origin Indians deported from Canada over extortion links; 111 removed this year

CHANDIGARH: Four Indian-origin nationals from Punjab have been deported from Canada by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) over their alleged involvement in extortion-related activities. So far this year, Canada has removed 111 foreign nationals, with 188 removal orders issued on various inadmissibility grounds.
Meanwhile, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) stated that “financially vulnerable, young male, Indian nationals in Canada on study permits” are being used as foot soldiers by gangs.
A statement issued by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) stated that, in four recent cases, these individuals were found inadmissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) for links to criminal organisations or serious criminality. This illustrates CBSA’s ongoing efforts to identify and remove individuals linked to extortion and organised criminal schemes in Canada.
The CBSA said that Palwinder Singh, a foreign national linked to an extortion-related shooting in the fall of 2025, was removed from Canada after the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB) found him inadmissible under IRPA for being a member of a criminal organisation linked to extortion-related violence.
Jasmer Singh, a foreign national convicted in Canada of forcible confinement, was found inadmissible for serious criminality under IRPA. He was issued a deportation order and removed from Canada.
“Amitoz Bajwa, a foreign national, was removed from Canada after the IRB found him inadmissible under IRPA for being a member of an organisation engaged in a pattern of criminal activity. He was also linked to firearms-related activity and an extortion-related shooting.
“Sahibjot Singh, a foreign national linked to an organisation engaged in a pattern of criminal activity, was found inadmissible under IRPA by the IRB. Singh acknowledged committing offences that formed part of the organisation’s pattern of criminal activity. He was subsequently removed from Canada,” it read.
The statement added that CBSA continues to take action against individuals with suspected links to extortion activities, working with law enforcement partners across Canada to identify, investigate and remove those who are inadmissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA). The CBSA dedicated resources to investigating cases with potential links to extortion in the Pacific and Prairie regions in August last year and expanded the initiative to the Greater Toronto Area in November 2025.
The data shared by CBSA states that, as of September 3 this year, 188 removal orders have been issued on various inadmissibility grounds, and 111 individuals have been removed from Canada. These figures can be further broken down by region.
In the Pacific Region, 91 removal orders have been issued, and 58 individuals have been removed from Canada. In the Prairie Region, 47 removal orders have been issued, and 30 individuals have been removed from Canada. In the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Region, 50 removal orders have been issued, and 23 individuals have been removed from Canada.
Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety Canada, said, “Extortion and organised crime threaten the safety of our communities. The Government of Canada is committed to disrupting these activities through strong collaboration with law enforcement partners and decisive enforcement action. By identifying and removing inadmissible individuals involved in criminal activity, we are strengthening public safety.”
“The removal of more than 100 individuals linked to extortion activities reflects CBSA’s sustained efforts to identify, investigate and take action against those who pose a threat to our communities. These results also demonstrate the impact of strong collaboration with law enforcement partners across Canada and our shared commitment to combatting organised crime,” said Erin O’Gorman, President, Canada Border Services Agency.
The CBSA noted that, through joint enforcement efforts nationwide, the CBSA supports a coordinated response to extortion. The agency investigates foreign nationals who may be in violation of IRPA, including those engaged in criminal and organised crime activities, such as extortion. These investigations are built on information from law enforcement partners, other government agencies, CBSA-led investigations and public reporting.
The CBSA places the highest priority on enforcement and removal of cases involving criminality, organised crime and individuals who pose a risk to public safety.
Last year, the CBSA removed 23,160 inadmissible persons, 1,010 of whom were subject to serious inadmissibility for serious criminality (national security, war crimes or human rights violations, organised crime and criminality).
CBSA is currently removing approximately 400 inadmissible individuals every week.
Through Canada’s Border Plan, USD 30.4 million was allocated to strengthen the CBSA’s capacity to complete 20,000 removals annually last fiscal year and in 2026–2027.
Under the Border Plan and Budget 2025, the CBSA will hire 1,000 new officers to strengthen border security and keep Canadians safe. The CBSA has approximately 530 officers dedicated to immigration enforcement, including immigration investigation, detention, hearings before the Immigration and Refugee Board and removal.
Some time back, Canadian police released photographs of 15 men charged in connection with a series of extortion investigations allegedly targeting members of the city’s South Asian community.
The Calgary Police Service said 16 people had been charged with a combined total of 56 offences. Authorities said only one of the accused remained in custody, while the others had been released on bail.
Recently, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) issued a special bulletin detailing a sustained campaign of coercion.
According to the bulletin, the activity typically involves “financially vulnerable, young male Indian nationals in Canada on study permits” being used as foot soldiers by gangs to carry out targeted acts of violence against South Asian diaspora communities across Canada.
The analysis suggests that multiple crime groups appear to be involved in ongoing extortion activities, including the Bishnoi Gang and Bambiha Gang. Notably, reporting submitted to FINTRAC indicates the possibility of “copycat” actors leveraging the weight associated with these crime groups to maximise their own impact.