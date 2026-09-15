'Gimmicks': MEA on Pakistan's seven million bounty on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar

India on Tuesday dismissed Pakistan's fresh announcement of a seven million Pakistani rupees bounty for information on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as "gimmicks", calling on Islamabad to take concrete action against terrorism instead of making "phoney announcements".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan's announcement had little credibility, noting that similar declarations had been made in the past.

"Such gimmicks and hoodwinking by Pakistan is nothing new. We have seen similar gimmicks in the past as well," Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.

"For a state sponsor of terrorism to make such phoney announcements, we all know how hollow it is. Pakistan must take concrete action and not make phoney announcements. It is of no consequence," he said.