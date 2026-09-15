Haryana can leverage Kurukshetra legacy to boost tourism, says IAS officer KM Pandurang at TNIE Summit

CHENNAI: Haryana needs to leverage its rich cultural, historical and mythological heritage while showcasing its modern attractions to emerge as a major tourism destination, said KM Pandurang, IAS, at the Bharat Dekho Tourism Summit 2026 in Chennai on Tuesday.

Speaking about Haryana's tourism potential, Pandurang highlighted the state's association with the Mahabharata and Kurukshetra, while stressing that its tourism offerings extend well beyond religious and heritage tourism.

Kurukshetra can serve as a key anchor for spiritual and cultural tourism, while Gurugram offers experiences particularly suited to younger travellers, he said. Pandurang also highlighted Haryana's food, biodiversity and cinematic connections as areas with tourism potential.

He said festivals and cultural events could further promote the state's heritage and create opportunities for local communities, artists and craftspeople.

Highlighting Haryana's diverse tourism landscape, Pandurang said, “When you think of Haryana, you think of its food, especially paranthas. If you are looking for religious significance, there is Kurukshetra; if you are looking for something for the youth, there is Gurugram. Even if you want to travel to Ladakh, you pass through Haryana. We have biodiversity parks. Haryana has so much to offer.”

Pandurang's remarks underline the need to position Haryana as a multi-dimensional tourism destination, bringing together spirituality, food, urban experiences, nature and popular culture.