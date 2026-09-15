India issues nationwide alert against Pakistan-made fairness creams over heavy metals presence

NEW DELHI: India’s drug regulator has issued a public health alert against sale and distribution of two unauthorised cosmetics products with excessive heavy metals labelled as "Made in Pakistan."

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) issued the warning against ‘Goree Beauty Cream’ and ‘Chandni Whitening Cream,’ - both ‘Made in Pakistan’ - after the drug regulator through test and analysis confirmed that these cosmetics products are unauthorized.

Sharing the pictures of the two cosmetic products, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) said that these “are unauthorised and contain excessive heavy metals beyond the specified limits which may pose health risk to the consumers including toxic effects.”

It also said that these two cosmetic products were not issued a registration certificate for import by the competent authority for sale in India.

“Cosmetic products used by consumers must be safe for the public. Their manufacturing and import are regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Cosmetics Rules, 2020,” the public notice, dated September 8, said.