India issues nationwide alert against Pakistan-made fairness creams over heavy metals presence

NEW DELHI: India’s drug regulator has issued a public health alert against sale and distribution of two unauthorised cosmetics products with excessive heavy metals labelled as "Made in Pakistan."
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) issued the warning against ‘Goree Beauty Cream’ and ‘Chandni Whitening Cream,’ - both ‘Made in Pakistan’ - after the drug regulator through test and analysis confirmed that these cosmetics products are unauthorized.
Sharing the pictures of the two cosmetic products, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) said that these “are unauthorised and contain excessive heavy metals beyond the specified limits which may pose health risk to the consumers including toxic effects.”
It also said that these two cosmetic products were not issued a registration certificate for import by the competent authority for sale in India.
“Cosmetic products used by consumers must be safe for the public. Their manufacturing and import are regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Cosmetics Rules, 2020,” the public notice, dated September 8, said.
The standards for cosmetic products are published by the Bureau of lndian Standards (BlS).
To manufacture cosmetics for sale and distribution, a license must be obtained from the State Licensing Authority.
For the import of cosmetics, the products must be registered with the Central Licensing Authority in accordance with the prescribed rules, said the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi.
“The CDSCO through test and analysis has verified that following cosmetic products are unauthorised and not been issued registration certificate for import by the competent authority for sale in lndia,” the notice said.
The DCGI said in view of the public alert consumers should not purchase these cosmetics products and not use such and similarly named cosmetic products if purchased.
Further, the public was also advised to purchase and use authorised cosmetics products containing details of manufacturing license number, manufacturer's details, batch number, date of manufacturing and expiry and Registration number (in case of imported cosmetics).
Consumers were also told that in case of violations observed in label, they should report it to the respective State Drugs Controller for the products manufactured in lndia and the DCGI for the imported cosmetics products.
It also warned concerned establishments/individuals not to sell, distribute or advertise these products. Regulatory Enforcements Units were also urged to ensure that such unauthorized cosmetics products are not sold in their jurisdiction.