Indian origin truck driver from Punjab arrested by ICE in US

CHANDIGARH: Satvir Singh, an Indian origin-national truck driver hailing from Punjab who had entered United States illegally more than eight years ago was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Boston during a targeted enforcement operation at a commercial vehicle inspection station in New Hillsborough along a national highway.

Singh was taken into custody by ICE Boston on September 11 at the inspection station in Hillsborough, where he was working as a truck driver involved in interstate commerce. He had a residence in New Jersey.

In a post on X, ICE said "Singh entered the US legally in 2017 but later violated the conditions of his admission by remaining in the country beyond the period allowed.’’

The arrest was made during targeted operations at the Hillsborough inspection site and the enforcement and Removal Operation (ERO) Boston will continue to keep our New England highways, streets, and communities safe, stated ICE.