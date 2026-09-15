India’s strategic interests best served by ‘considered calculation’, not knee-jerk responses: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India’s strategic interests amid global turbulence are best served by “considered calculation” rather than knee-jerk responses, stressing the need to continuously assess and fine-tune the country’s strategy as it navigates an increasingly complex international landscape.

Addressing the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi, Jaishankar highlighted the challenges posed by ongoing conflicts, economic volatility, tariffs, dumping and the broader “weaponisation of everything”, saying India must continually adapt as its interests and global responsibilities expand.

“There are two major conflicts currently underway, one in the Gulf and the other in Ukraine. In each case, India has good ties with all the parties involved. Forging an approach is therefore not easy. How to balance out the various equities is a legitimate subject of conversation. The global economy is witnessing the weaponisation of everything. We are also seeing greater volatility in tariffs and increased dumping on other markets. How could that be best countered?” Jaishankar said.

He said India’s expanding interests, wider global exposure and growing network of partnerships require sustained efforts to respond to a rapidly changing international environment.