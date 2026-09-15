INTERVIEW | 'India crucial partner in Russian import': Vladimir Padalko

Vladimir Padalko, vice-president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, is a veteran of international trade and economic diplomacy.

Trained as an economist and fluent in several foreign languages, he is one of Russia’s early business pioneers in China and Hong Kong during the 1990s. Padalko highlighted how BRICS nations can reconstruct their payment system, in conversation with TNIE.

Excerpts:

As financial sanctions and correspondent banking hurdles complicate cross-border payment operations between India and Russia, how can BRICS work to overcome operational challenges?

Since the Russian Federation, for several reasons, has been isolated from other international payment systems, particularly the dollar and the euro, we have asked our partners to work with us and help us make payments in national currencies. With India, however, we have been using local currencies for 100% of all kinds of payments.

Today, over 90% of all transactions in our mutual funds have been adjusted to payments in national currencies. In the current geopolitical situation, we have had some difficulties in collaborating with the global financial system. That’s why we asked our friends, first of all India, to reconstruct the payment system between Russia and India using the Ruble and Rupee.