JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha's statement over meeting HM Shah on UCC triggers political speculations

NEW DELHI: A day back, JD(U) working national president Sanjay Kumar Jha stated that the leaders of his party would soon meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss over the UCC.

It has triggered several questions like: Is the JD(U), one of the key allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), genuinely seeking a discussion on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) with Union Home Minister Amit Shah? Is it a calculated move reflecting political differences within the alliance, or a bid to woo the minority vote or create political space for the polarisation of Hindu voters in favour of the BJP?

These questions have gained traction and are being discussed across the NDA power corridor.

The BJP, which leads the NDA at both the Centre and in Bihar, has made the nationwide implementation of the UCC an ideological commitment.

Yet JD(U), LJP and other allies, which also seek to retain sections of the minority vote, continue to remain within the NDA despite differences on issues such as the UCC.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the JD(U)had fielded candidates in minority-dominated constituencies, including Kishanganj, Purnia and Katihar, but lost these seats.

With the 2029 general election approaching, Jha’s latest remarks have fuelled speculation over whether the JD(U) is seeking political space on the UCC while remaining firmly within the NDA and creating space for the BJP, albeit indirectly, for the polarisation of the Hindu vote bank.

However, despite repeated attempts to speak to him and messages to him, Jha neither received the calls nor responded to questions shared on his cell phone from TNIE on Tuesday.