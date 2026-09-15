JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha's statement over meeting HM Shah on UCC triggers political speculations

NEW DELHI: A day back, JD(U) working national president Sanjay Kumar Jha stated that the leaders of his party would soon meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss over the UCC.
It has triggered several questions like: Is the JD(U), one of the key allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), genuinely seeking a discussion on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) with Union Home Minister Amit Shah? Is it a calculated move reflecting political differences within the alliance, or a bid to woo the minority vote or create political space for the polarisation of Hindu voters in favour of the BJP?
These questions have gained traction and are being discussed across the NDA power corridor.
The BJP, which leads the NDA at both the Centre and in Bihar, has made the nationwide implementation of the UCC an ideological commitment.
Yet JD(U), LJP and other allies, which also seek to retain sections of the minority vote, continue to remain within the NDA despite differences on issues such as the UCC.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the JD(U)had fielded candidates in minority-dominated constituencies, including Kishanganj, Purnia and Katihar, but lost these seats.
With the 2029 general election approaching, Jha’s latest remarks have fuelled speculation over whether the JD(U) is seeking political space on the UCC while remaining firmly within the NDA and creating space for the BJP, albeit indirectly, for the polarisation of the Hindu vote bank.
However, despite repeated attempts to speak to him and messages to him, Jha neither received the calls nor responded to questions shared on his cell phone from TNIE on Tuesday.
A few senior BJP leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the JD(U) had previously distanced itself from certain issues while continuing its association with the BJP-led alliance.
“In politics, many chaal (moves) like chess are done keeping in view the future course of benefits. If JDU skip on UCC, it will be aimed at consolidating its minority vote bank. In 2029, JDU and other allies can gain a point and the BJP will gain points in non-Minority areas. Simple is this to everyone”, remarked a senior BJP leader.
Asked whether the BJP could face difficulties in Bihar over the UCC if the JD (U) does not come on the same page, BJP leaders maintained that the party would stand by its commitment to ensure equality and uniformity of rules across the country.
The development comes after Shah recently asserted in Mumbai that the UCC would be implemented across 21 BJP- and NDA-ruled states.
The JD (U), however, has called for a broader discussion before committing itself to the roll-out, adding another layer to the alliance’s political calculations ahead of 2029.
Jha’s remarks have caused unease within sections of the BJP, although party leaders have largely avoided commenting publicly. One BJP leader responded cryptically, “Dekhiye aage kya hota hai” (“Look, what happens next”).
The LJP, which, like the JD(U), is seeking to expand its appeal among minority voters and recently appointed a Muslim as a party MLC in Bihar, may also be cautious about openly aligning itself with Shah’s position on the UCC but, as some political observers say, remaining in the NDA with the BJP will be the last resort for these allies in 2029, as a matter of political compulsion, because the BJP has only national-level leadership such as Modi, on which voting in LS elections gets a shape.
Ali Anwar Ansari, a prominent Muslim scholar, former Rajya Sabha MP and former JD(U) leader, also criticised Jha’s position.
“Jha is trying to mislead the Muslim but this community understands his ways. JDU lost Muslim-dominated LS seats in 2024 and is now dropping a message that will also benefit the BJP in polarising Hindus; Jha's comment seems to be a part of silently BJP-consented part of JDU politics for 2029”, he asserted.
A senior BJP leader from Bihar said that even if NDA allies differ from the BJP on the UCC, the issue could still strengthen the BJP politically by reinforcing its core support base and the BJP’s commitment to the UCC remaining unchanged.
“Under any political conditions, the ultimate benefits will be with the BJP on this issue even if its allies differ. Our vote bank will get a major sense of our commitment made with them, while in both situations-allies support or allies don’t. Try to understand nuances of politics, so everyone must not be in a ringing statement on such national issue”, a senior Bihar BJP leader cautioned.
Bihar’s principal Opposition, RJD’s senior leader Chitranjan Gagan, accused the JD(U) of using Jha’s remarks as a face-saving exercise before Muslims.
“JDU must take a clear stand whether it is in support of Shah’s statement or not, instead of giving a cryptic statement. JDU has lost all seats in Minority areas, including Kishanganj and Purnia, so this time playing a double game on UCC”, he alleged, adding that such a statement was aimed at creating a space for BJP indirectly.
“Why don’t JDU take a clear stance on it on UCC and announce it? ”, Chitranjan Gagan argued.