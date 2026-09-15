Jharkhand SIR: EC extends deadline for claims, objections to September 30

The Election Commission has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections against deletion of names from Jharkhand’s electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to September 30, Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said on Tuesday.

The revised electoral roll will be published on October 19, as scheduled.

This is the second extension granted for filing claims and objections under the SIR exercise. The process was initially scheduled from August 5 to September 4, with the final electoral roll due on October 7. The deadline was later extended to September 15, while the publication of the revised rolls was deferred to October 19.

“Considering the convenience of voters, the Election Commission had previously extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under the SIR from September 4 to September 15.

In view of requests received from various stakeholders and the volume of Form-6, Form-7, and Form-8 applications being submitted, the deadline has now been extended one final time to September 30,” Kumar said.

He urged Indian citizens who will turn 18 by October 1, 2026, and whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls, to submit Form-6 by the new deadline.

Form-7 can be used to object to deletion of names, while Form-8 is meant for shifting names to another polling station or correcting entries, Kumar said.

As of Monday, the state had received around 4.86 lakh Form-6 applications, 5,689 Form-7 objections and 3.11 lakh Form-8 applications.

The draft electoral rolls, published on August 5, had 43.61 lakh fewer names than the 2.64 crore electors recorded before the SIR exercise. The draft list contains 2.21 crore voters — 1.12 crore men, 1.08 crore women and 260 third-gender electors.

The enumeration exercise was conducted from June 30 to July 29.

(With inputs from PTI)