Ladakh: The water that could bring Tso Kar back to life

At 15,000 feet in Ladakh, V.K.Saxena has a deceptively simple idea: take water that is disappearing down the mountains and use it to bring a dying lake back.

Water scarcity in Ladakh is a paradox. This is a desert of extraordinary dryness, yet above its barren valleys the glaciers are constantly making water. The problem is not always its absence. Sometimes it is where the water goes.

Delhi’s former Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, and now of Ladakh is on water campaign by his travels through villages and remote settlements.

“Ladakh is an extremely fragile, high-altitude cold desert, with a unique ecology, that relies almost entirely on glacial meltwater for its agricultural and domestic needs,” he says. “I realized that Ladakh was blessed with abundant water in the form of glacier-melt and snow-melt but the same was not being utilized optimally, that essentially caused the water shortage.”

Villagers told him what they wanted most was not another grand promise of development but water security. The response was a series of relatively simple interventions—Him Sarovar, rock check dams and the channelisation of glacier runoff. The most ambitious of these is now unfolding at Tso Kar, one of Ladakh’s great high-altitude lakes.

Once spread across nearly 11,000 acres, Tso Kar has contracted to roughly 3,200 acres in a decade, a loss of almost 70 per cent. Its retreat has left behind broad, bleached expanses where deep water once stood. With the lake have diminished its migratory birds, including the black-necked crane, and the grazing grounds on which local Pashmina herders depend.