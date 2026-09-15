MP Tourism Secretary Ilayaraja highlights state’s clean, diverse tourism appeal at TNIE Tourism Summit

CHENNAI: Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a diverse tourism destination by bringing together its rich heritage, wildlife, spirituality, culture, adventure and responsible tourism initiatives, said Ilayaraja, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Government of Madhya Pradesh, Tourism Department, at the Tourism Summit 2026 held at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, on September 15.

Speaking during the session, “The Beating Heart of India – Discovering a New World,” Ilayaraja described Madhya Pradesh as the “heart of Incredible India”, highlighting its ancient monuments, tribal heritage and natural landscapes.

He spoke about destinations such as Sanchi, Bhimbetka, Bhedaghat, Orchha, Mandu and Gwalior, which offer visitors experiences spanning Buddhist heritage, prehistoric rock art, natural beauty, royal architecture and history.

Sanchi, home to the iconic Great Stupa associated with Emperor Ashoka and Buddhist heritage, was highlighted as one of the state’s major attractions. Ilayaraja also emphasised Madhya Pradesh’s reputation as India’s “Tiger State”, with its wildlife reserves forming an important part of its tourism offering.

The state is also promoting spiritual tourism, including its Jyotirlingas, alongside traditional arts and crafts, cultural festivals such as the Khajuraho Dance Festival and Tansen Music Festival, and adventure activities.

“Domestic tourism is booming and the government is investing crores in improving the infrastructure of tourist monuments,” Ilayaraja said.

He also underlined the importance of cleanliness and sanitation. “If you come to Bhopal, on the road, you won't be able to find a single plastic waste. Hygiene and sanitation have a lot of importance in tourism,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh is further exploring homestays, helicopter tourism and film tourism, while promoting its regional cuisine as another draw for travellers.