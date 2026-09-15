Mutation proceedings cannot determine land title: Jharkhand HC

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has held that mutation proceedings are primarily intended to update government land-revenue records and cannot be used by revenue authorities to adjudicate serious disputes over the right, title or interest in a property.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar made the observation while allowing an appeal filed by Rabert Anthony Barla alias Robert Anthony Barla in a land dispute involving 5.13 acres at Mouza-Gundu in Ranchi district. The Bench also set aside the October 15, 2025 order of a Single Judge, while granting the private respondents liberty to pursue their pending title suit before the competent civil court.

The court also explained that the purpose of mutation proceedings is to update government land-revenue records by recording the name of a new owner following transfer of property through sale, gift, succession or other recognised means. The court clarified that mutation proceedings are summary in nature and intended primarily for fiscal purposes.

Where there is a serious dispute over the right, title or interest in land, the parties must seek appropriate relief before a civil court. Reiterating the settled legal position, the Bench said mutation neither confers nor establishes ownership or title.

Referring to a Supreme Court judgment, it observed that mutation is ordinarily based on possession for revenue collection and neither its entry nor cancellation determines the title of the rightful owner. The case relates to 5.13 acres of land recorded under Khata No 16 in Mauza Gundu under Hatia police station in Ranchi.

In 1944, Vironika Tirkey purchased 26.53 acres through a registered sale deed and subsequently donated 8.80 acres to the Roman Catholic Mission. After her death in 1983, her four sons partitioned the remaining 17.73 acres, with John Francis Kujur receiving 5.13 acres. Following his death in 1992, the land was mutated in the name of his wife, Dr Louisa Barla Kujur, on the basis of succession. His brothers challenged the entry in the land records (Jamabandi), but their case was dismissed in 2007.

After Louisa Barla Kujur’s death, her alleged adopted son, Robert Anthony Barla, applied for mutation on the basis of succession. The Namkum Circle Officer sanctioned the mutation in his favour on January 16, 2017. Subsequent appeals and revision petitions were also dismissed.

The private respondents later challenged the revenue authorities’ orders before the High Court. A Single Bench set aside the orders, prompting Barla to approach the Division Bench. The Division Bench has now set aside the Single Bench order, while leaving the parties free to pursue the pending title dispute before the competent civil court.