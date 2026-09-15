No discussion in BJP to confer Bharat Ratna on PM Modi: Union Minister Nadda

BENGALURU: Union Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday said there has been no discussion in the BJP on conferring the Bharat Ratna on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a press conference, Nadda said the party takes decisions on such matters at the appropriate time.

“As far as the highest civilian honour (Bharat Ratna) is concerned, the party takes decisions on such matters at the appropriate time. There has been no discussion on this matter so far but your suggestion is good.”

He was responding to a question on whether there would be a proposal at the end of the nationwide month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to confer the highest civilian award of the country.

To a question on the Opposition’s allegations that PM Modi functions like a dictator, the Union Minister rejected it saying, “He is the most democratic leader the world has seen.”

According to former BJP national president, the transformation of the country and its progress towards becoming a developed nation would not have been possible without democracy and without taking the people along.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that the BJP led-Centre was trying to present a false picture through statistics, Nadda said, “Some people do not even know the "E" of economics. The person you mentioned belongs to that category.”