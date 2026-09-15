Punjab: AAP MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina accused of slapping tipper truck driver

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina allegedly slapped a tipper truck driver in her constituency. A video of the incident, which took place on Monday, went viral on social media, prompting opposition parties to accuse the ruling party of high-handedness.

The video showed a tipper truck entering Daba-Lohara Road, followed by the MLA’s vehicle. Chhina, accompanied by her gunman and two to three others, intercepted the driver after he allegedly took some time to give way to her vehicle.

The truck was allegedly stopped and Chhina got out of her vehicle. She approached the truck, asked the driver to get down and opened the driver’s-side door. The driver then stepped out. A heated argument followed, after which Chhina was allegedly seen slapping him. She was also seen making some phone calls.

The incident was captured on CCTV and the footage later surfaced on social media. Eyewitnesses said they were shocked to see the driver being slapped and claimed there was no apparent provocation.

Chhina, however, denied slapping the driver. She said she stopped him for allegedly breaking traffic rules and handed him over to the police.

Chhina said the incident that she had already approached the deputy commissioner and other officials seeking restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles in the area.

“Road construction is under way in the area and a JCB is deployed. The tipper was adding to the chaos. The tipper had hit a bike and I rushed to stop the driver before he hit another vehicle,” she said.