Punjab Police arrests Lawrence Bishnoi's aide Karamveer Singh following deportation from Canada

CHANDIGARH: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has taken custody of Karamveer Singh, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is wanted in five cases, following his deportation from Canada.
Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday that Singh, a resident of Bahadur Ke village in Ludhiana, was apprehended by an AGTF team at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi after his arrival.
Yadav said Singh had provided logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi in the United States. He was wanted in an FIR registered at Police Station State Crime, SAS Nagar, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and Passport Act.
The AGTF Punjab had initiated a look out circular (LOC) against him on September 3, 2026.
Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban said Singh has an extensive criminal history across Punjab. He is wanted in at least five cases related to murder, attempt to murder, armed robbery, extortion, violations of the Arms Act and other criminal activities.
Further investigation is underway to establish his operational connections, illicit funding channels and links with other gang members.
The development comes soon after Punjab Police, with the assistance of central agencies, secured the extradition of fugitive criminal Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam from the Republic of Moldova. He is a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang.
Three drug and arms networks dismantled in Amritsar
In a separate development, the Amritsar police commissionerate has dismantled three major drug and illegal arms supply networks with the arrest of eight people. Police recovered over 9.5 kg of heroin, 5.4 kg of opium and one illegal .30-bore pistol.
The arrested accused have been identified as Rajinder Singh (27), Vinay (26), Pradeep Singh (37). Karan Singh (24), Navneet alias Keeda (18), Jashandeep Singh alias Dhuni (19), Baljinder Singh (37), and Amrit Pal Singh (25).
Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers. They were receiving consignments of heroin, opium and illegal arms through drones for further distribution. Police have also established links between the accused and other associates involved in the supply network.
Further investigation is underway to trace the complete backward and forward linkages, identify other people involved and dismantle the wider drug and illegal arms trafficking network.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said that in the first operation, police acted on specific information and arrested Rajinder. A .30-bore pistol was recovered from his possession.
During interrogation, his associate Vinay was arrested, leading to the recovery of 4.2 kg of opium, Gill said. Based on Vinay's disclosure, another associate, Pradeep, was arrested and 1.2 kg of opium was recovered from him.
In the second operation, police arrested Karan based on secret information and recovered 7 kg of heroin from his possession. His associates Navneet and Jashandeep were later arrested.
In the third operation, police arrested Baljinder and Amrit Pal based on specific information. They recovered 2.5 kg of heroin and a motorcycle from their possession. Further investigation is underway.
Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the operations. The cases invoke Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 18-B, 21, 21-C, and 29 of the NDPS Act.