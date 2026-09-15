Punjab Police arrests Lawrence Bishnoi's aide Karamveer Singh following deportation from Canada

CHANDIGARH: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has taken custody of Karamveer Singh, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is wanted in five cases, following his deportation from Canada.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday that Singh, a resident of Bahadur Ke village in Ludhiana, was apprehended by an AGTF team at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi after his arrival.

Yadav said Singh had provided logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi in the United States. He was wanted in an FIR registered at Police Station State Crime, SAS Nagar, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and Passport Act.

The AGTF Punjab had initiated a look out circular (LOC) against him on September 3, 2026.

Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban said Singh has an extensive criminal history across Punjab. He is wanted in at least five cases related to murder, attempt to murder, armed robbery, extortion, violations of the Arms Act and other criminal activities.

Further investigation is underway to establish his operational connections, illicit funding channels and links with other gang members.

The development comes soon after Punjab Police, with the assistance of central agencies, secured the extradition of fugitive criminal Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam from the Republic of Moldova. He is a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang.

Three drug and arms networks dismantled in Amritsar

In a separate development, the Amritsar police commissionerate has dismantled three major drug and illegal arms supply networks with the arrest of eight people. Police recovered over 9.5 kg of heroin, 5.4 kg of opium and one illegal .30-bore pistol.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajinder Singh (27), Vinay (26), Pradeep Singh (37). Karan Singh (24), Navneet alias Keeda (18), Jashandeep Singh alias Dhuni (19), Baljinder Singh (37), and Amrit Pal Singh (25).