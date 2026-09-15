Rapido fined Rs 10 lakh for ‘confirm shaming’, pushing riders to raise fares after booking

The regulator said its examination found that Rapido's algorithm first quoted a fare to the rider, after which the rider could book the ride at that price. The app would then prompt the rider to pay an additional amount on the grounds that drivers were not accepting the original fare.

The CCPA said the practice created a false impression that a rider's chances of getting a cab quickly depended on paying more. Since the rider had already committed to the booking, the scope for negotiating the fare was limited.

The authority classified the practice as "Confirm Shaming", a dark pattern identified under the 2023 guidelines, saying it created a sense of urgency and fear of losing the ride if the consumer did not agree to pay more.

The CCPA also examined Rapido's "Set your price" slider and found that it was colour-coded in a manner that could influence riders' pricing decisions.

The authority noted that the fare displayed at the time of booking already takes into account factors including distance, travel time, traffic, tolls and the amount payable to the driver. It found no justification for subsequently suggesting that riders pay an additional amount for the same ride before the journey had begun.

The CCPA further observed that a tip is ordinarily a voluntary payment and should not be presented as a condition for providing a service. It said Rapido's submissions on the issue of tips were rejected.

The CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, said that its examination of Uber and Ola in this regard is currently ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI)