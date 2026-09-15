SC allows Delhi Gymkhana Club members to raise management takeover concerns before HC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed 11 members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club to approach the Delhi High Court with their concerns over the Centre’s takeover of the club’s management and proceedings to evict it from its 27.3-acre premises.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana disposed of the members’ plea, granting them the liberty to either file a fresh petition before the high court or intervene in an existing case concerning the club’s eviction.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the members, told the court that a Centre-nominated committee was currently running the club and, therefore, could not effectively challenge the government’s actions.

He also alleged that the committee had overstayed the timeline set by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for holding elections and restoring elected management.

The members have challenged the Centre’s May 22 resumption notification issued through the Land and Development Office (L&DO), as well as a June 29 show-cause notice seeking to initiate eviction proceedings against the club.

The petitioners have alleged that the Centre’s actions amounted to a “colourable exercise” of power and violated their fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 19, besides their right to property under Article 300A of the Constitution.

They have also questioned the Centre’s takeover of the club’s management, alleging that the government first secured control through a nominated committee and subsequently initiated steps to resume the leased land and evict the club.