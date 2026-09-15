TDP, Shiv Sena back UCC as JD(U) takes cautious stand after Shah’s 2029 deadline

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in all states ruled by the NDA before 2029, key allies TDP and Shiv Sena on Tuesday backed the BJP's position, while JD(U) adopted a more cautious stance.

The support of the three allies is significant for the Narendra Modi government, with the TDP having 16 Lok Sabha MPs, Shiv Sena 13 and JD(U) 12.

The TDP is in power in Andhra Pradesh along with the Jana Sena Party and BJP, while the BJP shares power with JD(U) in Bihar and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

TDP Andhra Pradesh president P Srinivasa Rao said his party, as an NDA partner, would abide by Shah's statement on the UCC.

"Yes, I have seen our Union Home Minister's statement on UCC and as NDA partners we are bound to go by his statement," Rao, who represents the Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, told reporters in Amaravati.

While acknowledging criticism of the proposed law, Rao said the UCC would strengthen national unity and would not introduce significant gender bias.

"And critics, of course, some say that it (UCC) infringes on religious freedom. Our country is culturally diverse. But we always think that this UCC will strengthen and unify the country," he said.

"So, we will be going by our home minister's statement being NDA partners," he added.

JD(U), meanwhile, gave a guarded response, saying it would study the UCC Bill before taking a position and would "not oppose it for no reason".

Shiv Sena also backed the BJP's position, adding to the growing support within the NDA for Shah's assertion that the UCC would be implemented across NDA-ruled states before 2029.