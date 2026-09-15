TNIE Tourism Summit: Chhattisgarh Naxal-free, safe for tourists, says State Tourism Board MD

CHENNAI: Chhattisgarh is now Naxal-free and tourists no longer need to have safety concerns while visiting the state, said Saumil Ranjan Chaubey, IAS, Managing Director, Tourism Board, Chhattisgarh, at The Tourism Summit, organised by The New Indian Express at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, on September 15.

Speaking at the session ‘Hidden Gem – India’s Big Surprise’, Chaubey said the eradication of Naxalism, along with the efforts of the security forces and the Central and state governments, has opened up new opportunities for tourism in Chhattisgarh.

“Chhattisgarh is Naxal-free. No more safety concerns in Chhattisgarh. From March 31st, with the bravery of all our soldiers and with the leadership of our Central and State governments, we have eradicated Naxalism. The safety concerns will not exist now in Chhattisgarh,” Chaubey said.

Meanwhile, Solai Bharathi Dasan, IAS, Secretary, Tourism, Chhattisgarh Government, highlighted the state’s potential to emerge as a popular destination among Gen Z travellers. He said the state’s natural landscapes and relatively affordable travel experience make it particularly attractive to youngsters looking for authentic and visually appealing destinations.

“Chhattisgarh is Instagrammable for Gen Z tourism. It is a budget-friendly tourist spot for youngsters. It is a developing state and is going to become expensive soon,” Dasan said.

The session focused on positioning Chhattisgarh as one of India’s lesser-known tourism destinations, with its combination of natural beauty, wildlife, ancient heritage and tribal culture.

The state is home to four tiger reserves, 11 wildlife sanctuaries, three national parks and one biosphere reserve, offering visitors opportunities to explore its diverse forests and wildlife. Kanger Valley National Park, known for its dense forests, caves and biodiversity, is among the key attractions.

Chhattisgarh’s tourism landscape also includes a range of waterfalls, with Chitrakote Falls, popularly described as the ‘Niagara Falls of India’, being one of its most prominent attractions.

Beyond nature, the state has several historical and archaeological sites, including Bhoramdeo, Laxman Temple, Narayanpal, Malhar, Sitabengra and Jogimara caves, and Madku Dweep. Mainpat, known as the ‘Mini Tibet of India’, was also highlighted during the session for its distinctive landscapes.

“Nature is doing magic here,” the officials said while describing Mainpat and the state’s unexplored natural destinations.

The speakers also placed emphasis on Chhattisgarh’s tribal heritage. The state is home to 42 Scheduled Tribes, with tribal traditions, festivals, cuisine and community-based tourism forming an important part of its tourism identity.

The Bastar Dussehra, celebrated over around 75 days, is one of the state’s biggest cultural attractions and among the longest festivals in India. Dasan and Chaubey also emphasised the need to ensure that tourism growth does not come at the cost of the state’s indigenous traditions.

“Tribal culture needs to be conserved and the people will be trained as storytellers to preserve the culture,” Chaubey said.

The state is promoting homestays and tourism villages to offer visitors a closer experience of local communities and their way of life. Food is another part of the experience, with traditional cuisine reflecting the region’s cultural roots. The speakers pointed to local specialities such as red ant chutney, or chaprah, as examples of the distinctive culinary experiences awaiting visitors.

Dhundmaras village and the natural attractions around Kanger Valley were also highlighted as destinations that could appeal to travellers seeking immersive experiences away from conventional tourist circuits.

With its improving security situation, rich tribal heritage, wildlife, waterfalls and lesser-known historical sites, Chhattisgarh is seeking to establish itself as an emerging destination for a new generation of travellers looking for authentic experiences within India.