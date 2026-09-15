Two Kuki-Zo women killed in militant attack in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Two Kuki-Zo women, including a 70-year-old, were killed in an alleged militant attack in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Tuesday, amid continuing violence in the state.

The attack took place at Leisangphai village around 3 pm. Kuki-Zo organisations identified the victims as Phalneichong alias Chonga Sitlhou and Kimjalhing alias Kimneo Singson, 28.

Sitlhou was collecting firewood when she was killed. Singson, who had recently completed her nursing course and returned home to help her parents with farming, was also shot dead at the same location.

The attack came days after four Kuki-Zo civilians, including two women, were killed in two separate incidents in Tamenglong and Noney districts on September 13, allegedly by Naga rebels. On August 27, four Nagas were allegedly killed by Kuki rebels in an ambush in Kangpokpi district.

Condemning Tuesday's attack, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) said the repeated killing of Kuki-Zo civilians had assumed an “unacceptable and alarming pattern” and could no longer be treated as isolated incidents.

“The KZC views these killings, reportedly involving NSCN-IM and ZUF-K, as part of an escalating pattern of attacks against Kuki-Zo civilians in Manipur. The continued targeting of civilians raises serious concerns about attempts to terrorise and drive Kuki-Zo communities from their settlements,” the organisation said in a statement.

The KZC demanded that the Manipur and central governments protect vulnerable civilians, bring the perpetrators to justice and take firm, lawful action against armed groups attacking civilians.

The KZC also resolved that no Kuki-Zo person killed by Naga armed groups in Manipur would be buried until further notice. It said the mortal remains of such victims would instead be preserved in the nearest available cold-storage facility until further directions.

“This decision is a deliberate and collective measure of protest and resistance against the continuing killing of Kuki-Zo civilians and the failure to ensure justice and accountability for these attacks. KZC cannot allow the deaths of our people to be reduced to isolated incidents, forgotten after burial, while those responsible continue to operate with impunity,” the organisation said.