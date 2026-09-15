Uttarakhand HC pulls up officials over Nainital water contamination

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has pulled up senior district officials over their handling of a suspected water contamination outbreak in Nainital’s Jeolikote area after laboratory reports contradicted the administration’s claim that the situation had returned to normal.

Nainital District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Rayal, the Chief Medical Officer and Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan officials appeared before the court in person.

The administration said drinking water was being supplied through tankers and samples collected from local sources had met safety standards. However, a Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board report found that samples collected from 10 locations, including Veerbhatti, Beluwakhan, Prema Jagati School and Saritatal, had failed drinking water quality tests. Harmful bacteria were detected in the samples.

A separate Health Department report found that four of five samples tested had also failed quality checks.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay criticised the officials after examining the reports.

“The authorities do not appear to be sensitive to the health of villagers,” the Bench observed, expressing displeasure that complaints about foul-smelling water had allegedly not been addressed promptly despite being raised about a month ago.