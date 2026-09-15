With CoBRA battalion on ground, security forces intensify counter-insurgency efforts in Manipur

NEW DELHI: With a CoBRA battalion on the ground, security forces are intensifying counter-insurgency operations against cadres of the NSCN-IM and other armed groups accused of their involvement in violence and extortion in Manipur, sources in the security establishment said.

Ground commanders have been briefed on a more proactive strategy against armed groups and their cadres, marking a shift from the largely deterrent approach adopted earlier, the sources said, adding that jawans of the Central Armed Police Force’s (CRPF) CoBRA battalion have also been deployed to bolster counter-insurgency operations amid growing security concerns.

They said the intensified deployment is aimed at disrupting insurgent networks, preventing attacks on civilians and security personnel and containing emerging law-and-order challenges.

A senior official in the security establishment said the agencies deployed in the state have received increased inputs regarding the alleged involvement of insurgent groups in attacks on civilians and police personnel.

Intelligence agencies, along with local intelligence networks, have further been tasked with generating actionable information to support targeted operations, the sources said.

The security environment is also undergoing a significant shift, they said, with tensions increasingly surfacing along the Kuki-Naga fault line following the prolonged Kuki-Meitei conflict.

According to the sources, cadres linked to several groups, including some operating under ceasefire arrangements, have allegedly been found involved in attacks and other activities contributing to law-and-order problems.