CBI books US-based missionary group over alleged FCRA violations

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against US-based Christian missionary organisation The Timothy Initiative and six people linked to it over alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), officials said on Wednesday.

The case was registered on a complaint from the Union Home Ministry, which was based on a separate inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to the FIR, the organisation allegedly spent Rs 92.55 crore in foreign funds on missionary activities between November 2025 and April 2026 without the required FCRA clearances.

The CBI also alleged that Rs 44 crore was withdrawn between January 2024 and March 2026 using foreign debit cards issued by US lender Truist Bank in Karnataka, Assam and Chandigarh.

The FIR names Jonathan S. Rajan, head of the organisation's India operations, finance head Ajit Verghese Mathai, Micah Mark, and field staff Varghese Chacko, Supreme Joy and Bablu Kurmi.

The agency alleged that Rajan directed cash withdrawn from ATMs towards the organisation's activities across India, including training, preaching and the "brainwashing" of poor people, leading to left-wing extremism.