Centre has strengthened educational opportunities for OBC, economically backward classes and others: Minister

NEW DELHI: The Centre has strengthened educational opportunities for students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Economically Backward Classes (EBCs), and Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNTs) through the PM-Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI), said Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, on Wednesday.

The PM-YASASVI, which was launched in 2021, comprises pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, construction of hostels for OBC boys and girls, and top-class education initiatives at the school and college levels.

The minister said the scheme continues to advance inclusive education and empower students belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT communities to participate meaningfully in the country’s academic, social and economic development.

“The scheme seeks to promote educational continuity, reduce dropout rates and facilitate access to quality education through targeted scholarship assistance, residential infrastructure and support for meritorious students studying in leading schools, colleges and institutions,” he added.

He noted that through its integrated approach covering scholarships, residential facilities and access to leading educational institutions, PM-YASASVI reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that social or economic disadvantage does not prevent talented students from pursuing their educational aspirations.

He said from 2014-15 to 2025-26, the financial assistance amounting to Rs 15,555.53 crore has been released under the various components of PM-YASASVI, with overall support to more than 1069 lakh students and beneficiaries across the country.

Dr Kumar said the pre-matric scholarship component provides financial assistance to students belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT communities that is aimed at enabling students from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds to continue their education and reducing the risk of school dropouts.

He elaborated that from 2014-15 to 2025-26, a total of Rs 2,163.15 crore was released under the component, covering 642.58 lakh beneficiaries.

During 2025-26, Rs 252.21 crore was released, and 25.22 lakh students were provisionally covered.

The Union minister said that for expanding access to higher education, the post-matric scholarship component supports students belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT communities pursuing post-matriculation and higher education that helps students meet educational expenses and improves their access to advanced academic and professional opportunities.

He informed that between 2014-15 and 2025-26, an amount of Rs 12,118.75 crore was released under this component, benefiting 425.66 lakh students.

In 2025-26, the fund release stood at Rs 1,138.88 crore, with provisional coverage of 31.29 lakh beneficiaries, he added.