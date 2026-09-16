Centre has strengthened educational opportunities for OBC, economically backward classes and others: Minister

NEW DELHI: The Centre has strengthened educational opportunities for students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Economically Backward Classes (EBCs), and Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNTs) through the PM-Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI), said Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, on Wednesday.
The PM-YASASVI, which was launched in 2021, comprises pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, construction of hostels for OBC boys and girls, and top-class education initiatives at the school and college levels.
The minister said the scheme continues to advance inclusive education and empower students belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT communities to participate meaningfully in the country’s academic, social and economic development.
“The scheme seeks to promote educational continuity, reduce dropout rates and facilitate access to quality education through targeted scholarship assistance, residential infrastructure and support for meritorious students studying in leading schools, colleges and institutions,” he added.
He noted that through its integrated approach covering scholarships, residential facilities and access to leading educational institutions, PM-YASASVI reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that social or economic disadvantage does not prevent talented students from pursuing their educational aspirations.
He said from 2014-15 to 2025-26, the financial assistance amounting to Rs 15,555.53 crore has been released under the various components of PM-YASASVI, with overall support to more than 1069 lakh students and beneficiaries across the country.
Dr Kumar said the pre-matric scholarship component provides financial assistance to students belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT communities that is aimed at enabling students from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds to continue their education and reducing the risk of school dropouts.
He elaborated that from 2014-15 to 2025-26, a total of Rs 2,163.15 crore was released under the component, covering 642.58 lakh beneficiaries.
During 2025-26, Rs 252.21 crore was released, and 25.22 lakh students were provisionally covered.
The Union minister said that for expanding access to higher education, the post-matric scholarship component supports students belonging to OBC, EBC and DNT communities pursuing post-matriculation and higher education that helps students meet educational expenses and improves their access to advanced academic and professional opportunities.
He informed that between 2014-15 and 2025-26, an amount of Rs 12,118.75 crore was released under this component, benefiting 425.66 lakh students.
In 2025-26, the fund release stood at Rs 1,138.88 crore, with provisional coverage of 31.29 lakh beneficiaries, he added.
Recognising that lack of suitable accommodation can restrict students’ access to educational institutions, the union minister said the PM-YASASVI aims to cover and support the construction of hostels for OBC boys and girls, adding that from 2014-15 to 2025-26 the government released Rs 346.79 crore for the creation of 28,865 hostel seats.
In 2025-26 alone, Rs 21.06 crore was released for the creation of 3,700 seats, he added.
He noted that the hostel component is helping strengthen residential educational infrastructure and enabling students from disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue education away from their places of residence.
The Top Class Education in Schools component, implemented from 2022-23, provides financial assistance to meritorious OBC, EBC and DNT students studying in identified top schools across the country.
He further said that since its introduction, Rs 116.69 crore has been released and 45,228 students have benefited from the initiative.
The coverage increased substantially from 1,275 beneficiaries in 2022-23 to 27,007 beneficiaries in 2025-26.
During 2025-26, Rs 75.63 crore was released under the component, he added.
The union minister said the top class education in colleges component, implemented from 2023-24, assists meritorious students from OBC, EBC and DNT communities pursuing higher education in identified premier colleges and institutions.
During the period from 2023-24 to 2025-26, an amount of Rs 810.15 crore was released, benefiting 37,937 students, and in 2025-26, the component supported 17,295 students through a fund release of Rs 368.86 crore.