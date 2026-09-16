Chhattisgarh’s Jhiram Valley Massacre: Special NIA Court sentences all 10 convicts to death

RAIPUR: The special NIA Court in Jagdalpur, concluding a 13-year judicial trial, sentenced all 10 convicts to death (capital punishment) on Wednesday in the audacious 2013 Jhiram Ghati (Bastar) Maoist attack.

The court of Special Judge Ajay Singh Rajput had previously convicted all 10 individuals under stringent legal provisions on September 5, reserving the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence for September 16.

The NIA took over the probe shortly after the 2013 attack, filing charge-sheets and supplementary charge-sheets against the accused.

Over the extended trial, the prosecution examined extensive forensic evidence and presented numerous witnesses before securing convictions in one of India’s most politically catastrophic terror strikes, earlier this month.

The 10 individuals were convicted for orchestrating and executing the bloodshed and hailed from the Bastar region.

The convicts have been granted 30 days to challenge the verdict before the High Court. As capital punishment requires statutory confirmation by the High Court, the legal proceedings will now move to the appellate stage, legal experts elucidated.

All the accused are presently lodged in Jagdalpur Central Jail, Bastar. While 11 accused were originally put on trial, one died during the proceedings.

On May 25, 2013, ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, a convoy of the Congress Party's ‘Parivartan Yatra’ returning from a massive rally in Sukma was ambushed by heavily armed Maoists in the dense, winding forests of Jhiram valley between Darbha and Tongpal.

The court recorded testimonies from 101 witnesses before closing final arguments. A total of 33 named accused were reported as absconding.

The ruthless ambush wiped out virtually the entire top-tier leadership of the state Congress.