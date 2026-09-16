ED raids 17 places in Kolkata, Indore in investment 'fraud' linked money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted search and seizure action at multiple premises in Kolkata and Indore in Madhya Pradesh in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged investment fraud case where numerous investors were cheated.

The searches are still underway, covering premises of suspects including KC Dujari, Kali Kishore Bagchi and others linked to Amrit Group of companies, officials said.

ED's Kolkata zone simultaneously launched the search operation under section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in close coordination with security forces and state police.

Amrit Group of companies and its directors are accused of collecting a huge sum of money from the general public under the guise of various deposit schemes with the promise of high returns and cheating the public by not repaying the promised returns.

The federal agency is examining the activities of the Amrit Group of companies and its directors over allegations that they collected substantial amounts of money from members of the public through various deposit schemes by promising high returns.