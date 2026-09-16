ED raids at 'fake' call centres in Patiala and Mohali in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate searched premises at multiple locations in Patiala and Mohali as part of an investigation into alleged fake call-centre operations and cyber fraud, with investigators examining documents and computer records.
These searches, which began late on Tuesday at commercial premises linked to DM Web Solutions and Flying Feathers in Urban Estate Phase II in Patiala, continued on Wednesday.
The central security agencies were put on guard while the local police provided an outer security ring to the raiding teams.
Documents, computer data and other records were examined, according to reports. The ED got a lead on some huge money transactions involving the firms and conducted raids in Mohali and Patiala, said sources.
Senior officials said two establishments operating from the area had been sealed while the searches were underway.
“The two call centres were being run for some time, and the role of certain well-connected people is also under probe,” said an officer.
The ED teams raided premises in Mohali and Patiala while probing fake call centres. Meanwhile, the agency also conducted searches at Plot No. 2010 in IT City, Sector 82A, Mohali.
Records and documents at the site were examined as part of the same investigation. The exact nature of the documents under scrutiny and the purpose of the searches are expected to become clear once the Enforcement Directorate issues an official statement on the matter.
Earlier last month, Enforcement Directorate (ED) teams raided the residence of a businessman in Ropar district in connection with an alleged Rs 100 crore cyber fraud case involving a call centre that allegedly duped foreign citizens.