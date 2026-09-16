ED raids at 'fake' call centres in Patiala and Mohali in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate searched premises at multiple locations in Patiala and Mohali as part of an investigation into alleged fake call-centre operations and cyber fraud, with investigators examining documents and computer records.

These searches, which began late on Tuesday at commercial premises linked to DM Web Solutions and Flying Feathers in Urban Estate Phase II in Patiala, continued on Wednesday.

The central security agencies were put on guard while the local police provided an outer security ring to the raiding teams.

Documents, computer data and other records were examined, according to reports. The ED got a lead on some huge money transactions involving the firms and conducted raids in Mohali and Patiala, said sources.