Foul air looms, CAQM asks schools in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP to skip sports activities in Nov-Dec

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has advised Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments against holding any physical sports competitions in schools during November and December, citing health concerns for children.

In an advisory on September 10, the Commission reiterated its earlier directions issued in November 2025 following concerns raised by the Supreme Court over children participating in outdoor sporting events during periods of hazardous air pollution.

While hearing the air pollution case on MC Mehta vs Union of India & Others, the SC had expressed concern about the potential health risks faced by schoolchildren taking part in physical sports competitions when air quality deteriorates.

The body also said that after consultations with stakeholders, including the Department of School Education and Literacy, NCR state governments, the Sports Authority of India, the School Games Federation of India and pollution-control authorities, it had earlier asked the concerned governments to take appropriate action to postpone such events.

For 2026, the CAQM has said that no physical sports activities or competitions should be scheduled during the two months, while taking into account the prevailing air-quality conditions in the areas where events are planned. Competitions that have already been scheduled may be rescheduled depending on air quality.