'Unacceptable conduct': India summons Pakistan envoy over naval collision, lodges strong protest

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi and lodged a “strong protest” over what the Ministry of External Affairs described as the “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct” of a Pakistani naval unit that led to a collision with an Indian Navy vessel in international waters.

The External Affairs Minstry said the Pakistani diplomat was summoned to the ministry and was asked to convey New Delhi’s concerns to the relevant authorities in Pakistan.

According to the ministry, the incident did not result in any major damage. However, India said the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was “in direct contravention” of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements signed in April 1991.

The agreement is part of the confidence-building measures between the two countries aimed at reducing the risk of misunderstandings and unintended escalation involving their armed forces.