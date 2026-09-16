India, US begin joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas-2026' in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: India and the United States on Tuesday began the 22nd edition of their joint military exercise, 'Yudh Abhyas-2026', at Auli in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
Around 600 military personnel from each country attended the opening ceremony at the Foreign Training Centre in Auli, a high-altitude location known for its rugged terrain.
The exercise aims to strengthen the ability of the two armies to plan and conduct joint operations in mountainous and semi-mountainous regions. Troops will carry out mission planning, tactical drills and infantry combat exercises in difficult terrain.
Addressing the contingents, Major General Amaresh Gunjun, General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's 14 Infantry Division, said the exercise would help troops “plan and operate together in demanding terrain”.
Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander of the US Army's 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 11th Airborne Division, highlighted the importance of exchanging operational experience and technological expertise.
An Army spokesperson said Auli's altitude and terrain would provide US troops with exposure to high-altitude warfare, while Indian soldiers would gain insights into the US Army's combat technologies, operational doctrines and battlefield procedures.
The exercise will also focus on interoperability, enabling the two forces to coordinate and conduct missions together. Military experts from both countries will exchange experience on emerging defence technologies and multi-domain warfare.
Speaking to TNIE, Lt Col Chetan Singh Kabsuri said, "Modern technology will feature prominently during the drills. Drones and autonomous systems will be deployed for surveillance and reconnaissance missions, allowing troops to practise intelligence gathering and battlefield assessment in simulated operational scenarios."
"The exercise will be conducted across two distinct terrains. While Auli will host mountain warfare training, the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan will be used for live-fire drills and the demonstration of advanced weapons systems," Lt Col Kabsuri added.
The two locations will allow the armies to test their preparedness under different operational conditions and improve coordination between command structures and ground formations.
Officials said the exercise would deepen defence cooperation, promote the exchange of best practices and enhance mutual understanding between the Indian and US armies.