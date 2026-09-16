India, US begin joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas-2026' in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: India and the United States on Tuesday began the 22nd edition of their joint military exercise, 'Yudh Abhyas-2026', at Auli in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Around 600 military personnel from each country attended the opening ceremony at the Foreign Training Centre in Auli, a high-altitude location known for its rugged terrain.

The exercise aims to strengthen the ability of the two armies to plan and conduct joint operations in mountainous and semi-mountainous regions. Troops will carry out mission planning, tactical drills and infantry combat exercises in difficult terrain.

Addressing the contingents, Major General Amaresh Gunjun, General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's 14 Infantry Division, said the exercise would help troops “plan and operate together in demanding terrain”.

Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander of the US Army's 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 11th Airborne Division, highlighted the importance of exchanging operational experience and technological expertise.

An Army spokesperson said Auli's altitude and terrain would provide US troops with exposure to high-altitude warfare, while Indian soldiers would gain insights into the US Army's combat technologies, operational doctrines and battlefield procedures.