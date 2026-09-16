India voices concern over reported drone attack near Mecca, condemns threats to Saudi civilians

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over a reported drone attack near Mecca in Saudi Arabia and condemned attacks that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure, amid renewed hostilities involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries. “The incident near Makkah is particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world,” he said. Jaiswal reiterated India’s opposition to attacks on Saudi territory and actions that put civilians and critical infrastructure at risk.

“India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure,” he said.

“We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” Jaiswal added.

Saudi authorities said a drone launched by the Houthis towards Mecca was intercepted and destroyed before entering restricted airspace over the holy city on Tuesday evening. The Houthis have denied the Saudi account and said they do not pose a threat to Mecca.

Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said the Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted the drone south of Mecca on Tuesday evening. He warned that the security of the two holy mosques and pilgrims was a “red line”.

Saudi Arabia also issued a security alert for Mecca, reportedly the first such alert since the Houthis attempted to target the holy city in 2017. The alert was lifted within minutes, according to reports.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, adding to wider instability across West Asia.