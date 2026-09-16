Manipur conflict caused Rs 1,200 crore GST revenue loss: CM Khemchand Singh

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday said the prolonged conflict had resulted in a decline of over Rs 1,200 crore in the state’s GST revenue between 2023 and 2026.

Speaking at the foundation day celebration of All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union in Imphal, Singh said the significant drop in GST revenue had put considerable pressure on the state’s economy. He appealed to all civil society organisations in the state not to resort to bandhs and blockades, saying the collateral impact of such actions affected the state significantly in terms of economic activity and development.

Further, he emphasised the need for collective efforts to create an environment conducive to economic recovery and development. Ever since ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities erupted on May 3, 2023, Manipur witnessed numerous bandhs and blockades which severely disrupted commercial activities. Shutdowns were called by organisations also over demands, including the updation of the National Register of Citizens or NRC.

The state has not witnessed any violence involving Meiteis and Kukis in the past few months, but Naga and Kuki-Zo communities have found themselves embroiled in a conflict with each other since February this year. Several lives were lost and houses burnt during the period, affecting both communities.

Manipur home minister Konthoujam Govindas told the Assembly on September 3 that at least 306 people had been killed, while thousands more were rendered homeless in the ethnic violence since May 2023.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister disclosed that the monthly pension of journalists would be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the monthly family pension would be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.He said many journalists could not make their contributions to the journalist pension scheme during the conflict, and therefore, a one-time relaxation would be allowed to re-activate their pension accounts.