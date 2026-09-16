Modi calls on India to become an early leader in emerging technologies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on India to aspire to become an early leader in emerging technologies, while assuring the semiconductor industry of a predictable and responsive policy environment.

Chairing a roundtable with leading semiconductor industry CEOs, Modi stressed the need for closer government-industry collaboration to shape India's technology future, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister highlighted India's strengths in talent, technology adoption and infrastructure and urged industry leaders to play a greater role in skilling, innovation and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

Modi said India had made significant progress in building its semiconductor ecosystem, which was now moving from foundational efforts to a phase of greater scale and opportunity.

He reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining a predictable and responsive policy environment, while noting that policies must evolve in line with technological advancements and industry requirements.