PM's 'schoolmate' gets relief in land dispute after firm linked to BJP MLA backs down

An 81-year-old man, who claims to be a schoolmate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has received major relief in a land dispute after a firm linked to a BJP MLA backed down, days after he met the PM.

Asgarali Vohra, a resident of Mira Road in Maharashtra’s Thane district, said he attended BN School in Gujarat’s Vadnagar with Modi.

He met Modi on September 8 with an appeal for a CBI probe into the dispute over a piece of land in Palghar district.

Earlier, Vohra had said that the matter concerned a 2,810 square metre prime plot in Navghar in Bhayander East that he had bought in 1989. He alleged that it was encroached upon by two firms, Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Constructions, in 2011.

The two firms are linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, he had claimed.

In a dramatic turn of events, Seven Eleven Construction Private Limited has now completely backed down in the matter.

Official documents show that the company submitted a letter to the Assistant Director of Town Planning at the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, formally surrendering its commencement certificate for the plot.

The company said it had purchased the plot via a registered deed on June 13, 2019, and secured construction permission on April 17, 2026, but was returning the permit due to the ongoing ownership dispute.

In its communication, the developer requested that the municipal corporation cancel the permission and refund all fees previously deposited for its project at the location.

The firm has also moved to clear the legal hurdles it had imposed on the landowner.