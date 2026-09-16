Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife files defamation case against opposition leaders

CHANDIGARH: Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has filed a criminal defamation case against Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, her brother and party leader Bikram Singh Majithia, and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. She alleged that they made false allegations accusing her of helping protect a rape accused.

Kaur filed the complaint in a Chandigarh court under Sections 210 and 222 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for an alleged offence under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

In her complaint, Kaur described herself as a qualified medical professional with a respected standing in society. She alleged that the accusations made by the opposition leaders were baseless and had caused irreparable damage to her character, reputation and personal dignity.

The complaint refers to a press conference held by Majithia in Chandigarh on September 1, 2026. Kaur said Majithia made “sensationalised, fabricated and completely unfounded statements” alleging that she, through a relative, had sought cash to influence the state machinery to protect a rape accused.