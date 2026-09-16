'Sound of Hope': Bhajans, Shabads, hymns played for police lock up detainees in Punjab's Khanna district

CHANDIGARH: In a first of its kind initiative, Khanna district police in Punjab have installed speakers outside all police lockups under the initiative 'Sound of Hope’ through which secular bhajans, shabads and hyms are played to bring a sense of calm to the detainees.

The initiative lays emphasis on humane policing, introspection and reformation.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Khanna Darpan Ahluwalia, who conceived the initiative, told this newspaper that the idea came to her during a visit to the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat, where she experienced how the sound of hymns playing in the lifts could instantly bring a sense of calm.

"This thought prompted her to consider whether a similar approach could help those in police custody. The custody may restrict a person’s freedom, but it need not take away their hope and a chance at reformation," she said.

"The speakers have been installed near nine lockups of these eight police stations and the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit, where those accused of serious offences are often lodged for interrogation. For three hours in the morning and then same period in the evening everyday, the hymns will be played," she said.

Ahluwalia said that the idea behind the initiative is that detention of a person would restrict the person's freedom, but it need not take away their hope and a chance at reformation.

"The initiative seeks to encourage self-introspection, remorse and the possibility of turning over a new leaf, while also providing a soothing environment for those experiencing emotional distress or suicidal thoughts."

"It reflects a larger philosophy of policing, in particular, and Punjab in general that justice is not only about punishment, it is also about reformation. Just like there are gurdwaras and temples in jails, those in police custody, irrespective of the allegations against them, should be treated with dignity. Efforts need to be made to mould their minds and bring them back into mainstream.," she said.

The playlist has been deliberately kept soft, spiritual and inclusive. The police station heads have been directed to play devotional and introspective music in Hindi and Punjabi drawn from different religious traditions, said Ahluwalia who added that the music is deliberately secular and inclusive, drawing from different spiritual traditions to convey one universal message to pause, reflect, and choose a better path.