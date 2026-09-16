Uttarakhand CM Dhami gets emotional as visually impaired children sing birthday song

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami became emotional on Wednesday as children with visual disabilities sang a birthday song for him during a celebration at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) in Dehradun.
Dhami visited the institute to celebrate his birthday with the students. He cut a cake with the children and interacted with them, listening to their experiences and aspirations.
“The time spent with children gives us new energy and inspiration in life. Every child has immense talent and potential. They must be given opportunities, encouragement and confidence to move forward,” Dhami said.
Emphasising the need for an inclusive society, Dhami said the empowerment of persons with disabilities could not remain confined to government initiatives alone.
“It is a collective responsibility of society to provide every individual with equal opportunities, dignity and an enabling environment to progress. With determination, self-confidence and sustained effort, every challenge in life can be overcome,” he said.
“The affection of these children and the happiness on their faces are the most special and memorable birthday gifts for me,” Dhami said.
Reflecting on the significance of birthdays, Dhami said every morning offered a person a fresh beginning.
“Every day, when a person wakes up after sleep, it is like being born again because a new day begins. On my birthday, I always try to visit children, spend some time with them and speak to them,” he said.
Dhami said the Narendra Modi government had launched several schemes and initiatives to help children with disabilities become self-reliant and participate more actively in society.
“These children do not need sympathy alone. Along with compassion, it is equally important to empower them and make them capable. Persons with disabilities who have received opportunities are performing exceptionally well in every field,” he said.
Dhami also said young people across Uttarakhand were observing the day as ‘Yuva Sankalp Diwas’, or Youth Resolution Day, reaffirming their commitment to the state’s development and social welfare.
This is the tighter newspaper version: no new information, no altered quotes, and the emotional-reaction details are retained without repeating them.