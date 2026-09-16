Uttarakhand CM Dhami gets emotional as visually impaired children sing birthday song

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami became emotional on Wednesday as children with visual disabilities sang a birthday song for him during a celebration at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) in Dehradun.

Dhami visited the institute to celebrate his birthday with the students. He cut a cake with the children and interacted with them, listening to their experiences and aspirations.

“The time spent with children gives us new energy and inspiration in life. Every child has immense talent and potential. They must be given opportunities, encouragement and confidence to move forward,” Dhami said.

Emphasising the need for an inclusive society, Dhami said the empowerment of persons with disabilities could not remain confined to government initiatives alone.

“It is a collective responsibility of society to provide every individual with equal opportunities, dignity and an enabling environment to progress. With determination, self-confidence and sustained effort, every challenge in life can be overcome,” he said.

“The affection of these children and the happiness on their faces are the most special and memorable birthday gifts for me,” Dhami said.