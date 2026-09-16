Uttarakhand on alert over Pak gangster’s alleged online radicalisation, border threats

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth on Tuesday directed intelligence and security agencies to intensify surveillance across the state amid inputs that Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti was allegedly using social media to radicalise young people.
Chairing a review meeting at the Intelligence and Security Headquarters in Dehradun, Seth asked district police units to remain particularly vigilant following the arrest of several of Bhatti’s alleged associates in different parts of the country.
The meeting reviewed the functioning of the Intelligence and Security Department and discussed emerging challenges related to terrorism, border infiltration, online misinformation, major religious gatherings and the forthcoming Assembly elections.
The DGP stressed the need to implement “Prahaar”, described by officials as the country’s first national counter-terrorism policy, effectively at the grassroots level. He also directed the state Anti-Terrorist Squad to study successful operations and working models adopted by police forces in larger states.
“Our counter-terrorism capabilities must be upgraded to the highest professional standards, with stronger coordination, modern technology and timely intelligence-sharing,” Seth told senior officers.
With Uttarakhand sharing international borders with China and Nepal, the DGP ordered a high-level inter-agency coordination meeting involving senior officials from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, Army, Intelligence Bureau, state police and ATS.
The proposed meeting will focus on checking suspicious activities in border districts, preventing cross-border infiltration and monitoring the movement of anti-national elements.
Seth said the safety of tourists and pilgrims must remain a top priority in view of the steady increase in footfall and the ongoing Char Dham Yatra. He also called for a comprehensive security plan for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela and other major religious events.
“Manpower, technical equipment and other essential resources must be assessed and arranged well in advance to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of all important events,” he said.
The DGP further ordered round-the-clock monitoring of Facebook, X, Instagram and WhatsApp groups ahead of the Assembly elections and religious gatherings. Officials were told to identify inflammatory content and individuals attempting to disturb public order.
He directed police units to promptly issue official fact-checks against misleading reports, rumours, communally sensitive posts, manipulated videos and deepfakes before they could trigger tension.
Security arrangements for the Chief Minister, VVIP visits and election-related programmes were also reviewed, with instructions to strengthen law-and-order measures in sensitive areas.
Director General, Intelligence and Security, Abhinav Kumar; IG, Special Task Force, Nilesh Anand Bharne; and IG, Personnel, Sunil Kumar Meena attended the meeting, along with other senior officers who joined via videoconferencing from different parts of the state.