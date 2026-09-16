Uttarakhand on alert over Pak gangster’s alleged online radicalisation, border threats

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth on Tuesday directed intelligence and security agencies to intensify surveillance across the state amid inputs that Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti was allegedly using social media to radicalise young people.

Chairing a review meeting at the Intelligence and Security Headquarters in Dehradun, Seth asked district police units to remain particularly vigilant following the arrest of several of Bhatti’s alleged associates in different parts of the country.

The meeting reviewed the functioning of the Intelligence and Security Department and discussed emerging challenges related to terrorism, border infiltration, online misinformation, major religious gatherings and the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The DGP stressed the need to implement “Prahaar”, described by officials as the country’s first national counter-terrorism policy, effectively at the grassroots level. He also directed the state Anti-Terrorist Squad to study successful operations and working models adopted by police forces in larger states.

“Our counter-terrorism capabilities must be upgraded to the highest professional standards, with stronger coordination, modern technology and timely intelligence-sharing,” Seth told senior officers.

With Uttarakhand sharing international borders with China and Nepal, the DGP ordered a high-level inter-agency coordination meeting involving senior officials from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, Army, Intelligence Bureau, state police and ATS.