Your own MPs backed it: Govt hits back at Rahul Gandhi over UPI fee criticism

The government on Wednesday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the decision to levy a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI payments above Rs 2,000 made to merchants, citing a recent report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance that backed a tiered revenue framework for the digital payments system.

According to news agency PTI, a senior government functionary pointed to the committee’s recommendation for a tiered MDR or revenue framework for Unified Payments Interface (UPI), saying the panel had called for it to be notified and operationalised without delay.

The functionary also claimed that five Congress MPs — former finance minister P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Gaurav Gogoi, Kishori Lal and K Gopinath — were present when the report was adopted on August 12, and that no dissent was recorded in the published minutes.

“Why is Rahul Gandhi opposing something his own MPs including former finance minister P Chidambaram and former minister in the UPA government Manish Tewari supported within the parliamentary panel,” the functionary said, according to PTI.