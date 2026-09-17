Ahmedabad Diary | Congress rift deepens as district head hits back

The Banaskantha Congress turf war has spilled into the open, with district president Gulabsinh Rajput questioning the party’s internal functioning after his organisational list was cancelled by Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda. Reacting sharply, Rajput said the Congress should be fighting the BJP, not fighting within its own ranks. He suggested that he be removed as district president if the organisation were not allowed to function. His grouse is that 15 workers committed to boosting the party had been picked to take up organisational responsibilities, but the proposal was scrapped because of opposition from “two or three people”.

IPS reshuffle on the cards ahead of ’27 polls

With the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections drawing closer, buzz of a major IPS reshuffle is growing in police and administrative circles. Sources claim that deliberations are under way for the transfer and promotion of more than 50 IPS officers, even though no official list has been issued yet. The reported reshuffle could put officers who received key postings in 2024, as well as those completing around three years at one location, under the scanner. Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot are reportedly among the commissionerates drawing attention. The chatter also centres on promotions across DGP, ADGP, IGP and DIG ranks.