Arunachal CM Pema Khandu denies forcing Siang dam project, offers talks with protesters

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday denied allegations that the state government was forcing people to accept the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on the Siang river and said the government was open to discussions with villagers and organisations opposing it.

“Our discussions on the pre-feasibility report (PFR) have been going on for the past two years. Several villages and residents have signed MoUs for PFR (read survey). However, there are still sections of villages and people opposed to it,” Khandu told mediapersons.

Calling it a national project, Khandu said the government's doors remained open for dialogue and urged people to approach the government if they had doubts about the project.

“I will soon visit Siang and Upper Siang districts, and invite people if they have any questions or require clarification,” he said.

The Centre has proposed the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, which is expected to generate about 11,000 MW of power, as a counter to China's proposed 60,000 MW hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet.

Khandu had earlier said the Chinese project was a matter of grave concern.

“No one knows what China might do. It could even use this as a sort of water bomb,” he had said.