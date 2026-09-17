Arunachal CM Pema Khandu denies forcing Siang dam project, offers talks with protesters

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday denied allegations that the state government was forcing people to accept the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on the Siang river and said the government was open to discussions with villagers and organisations opposing it.
“Our discussions on the pre-feasibility report (PFR) have been going on for the past two years. Several villages and residents have signed MoUs for PFR (read survey). However, there are still sections of villages and people opposed to it,” Khandu told mediapersons.
Calling it a national project, Khandu said the government's doors remained open for dialogue and urged people to approach the government if they had doubts about the project.
“I will soon visit Siang and Upper Siang districts, and invite people if they have any questions or require clarification,” he said.
The Centre has proposed the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, which is expected to generate about 11,000 MW of power, as a counter to China's proposed 60,000 MW hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet.
Khandu had earlier said the Chinese project was a matter of grave concern.
“No one knows what China might do. It could even use this as a sort of water bomb,” he had said.
According to Khandu, China, which is not a signatory to the International Water Conventions, plans to divert water from reservoirs created under its project to dry regions of Tibet and other parts of the country.
In Arunachal Pradesh, a section of activists and villagers opposes SUMP over fears of displacement, loss of livelihoods, and environmental and seismic risks. They have also alleged that the survey is being carried out forcibly.
A few days ago, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Arunachal Pradesh lawyer-activist Bhanu Tatak for allegedly receiving Rs 20.94 lakh in foreign funds without registration or prior permission under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
Tatak is associated with two groups opposing mega hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh. The CBI registered the case based on an FIR alleging that the amount was credited to her bank account between 2022 and 2025.