Centre launches six-month bridge course for primary school teachers with B.Ed degree

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday launched a six-month Certificate (Bridge) Course in Primary Teacher Education (PTE) for in-service primary school teachers with a B.Ed. degree.

According to an official release from the Ministry, the course was launched in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 16).

“The course will serve as a critical pathway for such teachers to attain certification to teach at the primary level. This specialised professional development programme will provide comprehensive training to help teachers develop the necessary skills and competencies to effectively educate learners at the primary level (Classes I-V),” it said.

The course will be implemented through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and will equip teachers with child-centred, inclusive and developmentally appropriate teaching practices, the release said.

Designed as per the framework of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the course will include academic learning, at least 10 days of online contact classes and at least 20 days of school-based experience.

The course will comprise six theory papers and a school-based practicum, aimed at linking educational theory with classroom practice and strengthening teachers’ skills to address the diverse learning needs of primary school children.