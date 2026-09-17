Centre launches six-month bridge course for primary school teachers with B.Ed degree

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday launched a six-month Certificate (Bridge) Course in Primary Teacher Education (PTE) for in-service primary school teachers with a B.Ed. degree.
According to an official release from the Ministry, the course was launched in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 16).
“The course will serve as a critical pathway for such teachers to attain certification to teach at the primary level. This specialised professional development programme will provide comprehensive training to help teachers develop the necessary skills and competencies to effectively educate learners at the primary level (Classes I-V),” it said.
The course will be implemented through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and will equip teachers with child-centred, inclusive and developmentally appropriate teaching practices, the release said.
Designed as per the framework of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the course will include academic learning, at least 10 days of online contact classes and at least 20 days of school-based experience.
The course will comprise six theory papers and a school-based practicum, aimed at linking educational theory with classroom practice and strengthening teachers’ skills to address the diverse learning needs of primary school children.
The Supreme Court, in its judgment dated April 8, 2024, empowered the NCTE to devise a bridge course for those appointed as primary teachers without a D.El.Ed qualification.
“Accordingly, the Bridge Course was designed for in-service primary school teachers appointed between 28 June 2018 to 11 August 2023 to teach at the primary level (Classes I-V) with a B.Ed. degree. The course is specifically intended for those teachers whose appointments are protected under the NCTE Gazette Notification F. No. NCTE-Reg. 012/2018 dated 28th June 2018,” the release added.
The programme will include theoretical and practical components focused on foundational learning principles. The medium of instruction will be Hindi and English, while teachers can write the public examination (theory) in any of the 22 scheduled languages listed in the Eighth Schedule.
Admission to the course will be online through the NIOS bridge course portal. Eligible teachers can register, upload required documents and check their admission status through the designated dashboard.